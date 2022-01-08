Chandigarh, January 8: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi continued to maintain that there was no security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, Punjab, asking "what and where was the threat Prime Minister ji?" during a press conference. The Punjab CM asked the question with folded hands during the press conference and reiterated that there was no threat to the Prime Minister's security during the entire episode when the PM's cavalcade was halted for close to 15-20 minutes and his scheduled rally cancelled in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

"I am tired of asking, what security threat was there PM Ji? There were no protestors within 1 km range of the Prime Minister, there were 6000 security personnel, IB, and SPG for PM's security. What danger could have been?": Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/VsGgN2vIcO — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

