Amid reports that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travelled to Vietnam, the BJP accused him of vacationing abroad for New Year while the nation mourned the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year. Rahul Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh’s death for his expedient politics, but his contempt for him is unmissable. The Gandhis and the Congress hate the Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib," Amit Malviya posted on X. In response, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore questioned why Gandhi's private travel was a concern for the BJP and said that the party is involved in "Diverse politics". The political exchange comes amid a heated controversy over the cremation of Dr Singh, with Congress alleging that the BJP humiliated the late leader by organizing the ceremony at Nigambodh Ghat. Rahul Gandhi Alleges Government ‘Insulted’ Dr Manmohan Singh by Performing His Last Rites at Nigambodh Ghat Instead of Designated Memorial Site for National Leaders.

Rahul Gandhi Has Left for Vietnam To Celebrate New Year 2025, BJP Says

While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year. Rahul Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh’s death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable. The Gandhis and the… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 30, 2024

'Diversion Politics,' Congress Hits Back

When will the Sanghis stop this ‘Take Diversion’ politics? The way Modi denied Dr. Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr. Saheb’s family is shameful. If Mr Gandhi travel privately, why does it bother you? Get well in New year . https://t.co/PFSOTc2F7P pic.twitter.com/7E7nfHOqrr — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)