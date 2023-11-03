The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, November 3, released its fourth list of 26 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023. The list includes names such as Sakir Khan, Anil Kumar Pankaj, Sachin Kaushik, Ravi Balotia, and Hiralal Pargi, among other candidates. The legislative assembly of Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajnath Singh Offers Prayers at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video).

AAP Releases Fourth List for Rajasthan Polls

Announcement 📣 Fourth list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 is here. All the best to all the candidates ✌️🏻#EkMaukaKejriwalKo pic.twitter.com/9nWY6MHpAX — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 3, 2023

