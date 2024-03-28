Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress was boosted in Jharkhand when former MP and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Ram Tahal Choudhary joined the party on Thursday, March 28. State President Rajesh Thakur and Jharkhand in-charge of the party, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, as well as Chairman of the Congress Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera welcomed Choudhary into the fold. Choudhary thanked the high command of the party for allowing him to join the Congress family. "I am becoming a member of the Congress party because of its policies", he stated. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Six Congress Rebel MLAs in Himachal Join BJP in Delhi (Watch Video).

Ram Tahal Choudhary Joins Congress

#WATCH | Former BJP leader Ram Tahal Choudhary joined the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/mQNPhNDBSz — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

