Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV on Monday took to Twitter to inform that TV journalist Sulabh Srivastava, working for ABP News, Uttar Pradesh, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Terming the Yogi Adityanath government's governance as 'Jungle Raj', the IYC President alleged that the journalist was killed for reporting the truth from Prayagraj.

Srinivas shared a Twitter post from another journalist of a leading Hindi daily which stated that Srivastava had given an application to ADG Zone Prayagraj regarding the safety of life and property in the region on June 12 and on July 13, his body was found.

Here's the tweet by Srinivas BV:

ये खौफनाक है:- उत्तरप्रदेश में ABP NEWS के पत्रकार सुलभ श्रीवास्तव की 'सच्ची पत्रकारिता' के चलते हत्या हो जाती है, ये जंगलराज नही तो क्या? https://t.co/bgs47zXcM1 — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) June 13, 2021

