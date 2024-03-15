The Congress has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after it came to light that the BJP received maximum Rs 60,60,51,11,000 as donations through electoral bonds, which is almost half of the total amount. Social media handles of the Congress shared posts attacking PM Narendra Modi on the electoral bond issue. In one of the posts on X, the Congress apparently called PM Modi "Vasooli Man" or extortionist. On Instagram, the Congress mocked the Prime Minister by tweaking Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's famous call "tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi dunga" (you give me blood I will give you freedom). "Tum mujhe chanda do, main tumhe dhanda dunga", wrote the Congress with a photo of PM Modi. This was in context of revelations made by news outlets that a section of companies who donated through electoral bond received government contracts after making donations. Electoral Bonds: Supreme Court Issues Notice to SBI for Not Disclosing Unique Alpha-Numeric Numbers Linking Donors With Recipients.

Congress Takes Dig at PM Modi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congress (@incindia)

'Vasooli Man' Attack:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)