Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the second day of the winter session at Nagpur Vidhan Bhawan on Tuesday, December 17. Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray, nephew and newly-elected MLA Varun Sardesai, and MLC Anil Parab. The meeting, which took place after the recent assembly elections and swearing-in ceremony, comes at a time when tensions between the opposition and the ruling government are high. Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session: Devendra Fadnavis Led-Government to Table 20 Bills During Upcoming Session, Scheduled From December 16 to 21 in Nagpur.

Uddhav Thackeray Meets Devendra Fadnavis Meet

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur (Source: DG-I&PR) pic.twitter.com/wbuZd3UdMR — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)