Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation ahead of the Union Budget Session 2024 urged all the "disruptive Members of Parliament" to make best use of the upcoming Parliamentary session. "I hope the MPs who are in the habit of ripping apart democratic values will self-introspect on what they did in their term as members of Parliament", PM Modi said in his address. He went on to say that MPs who contributed positively will be remembered by all, but those who disrupted the proceedings of the house will soon be forgotten. He also appealed the MPs for constructive discussions during the the Budget Session and added "This budget session is an opportunity for repentance and to leave positive footprints. I urge all the MPs not to miss this opportunity and perform their best." Union Budget 2024-25: From Infra Development to Digital Inclusion and More, Here’s a Look at Expectations of Political Parties From Interim Budget.

PM Modi Addresses Nation The Budget Session of Parliament:

#WATCH | PM Modi targets the disruptive Members of Parliament "I hope the MPs who are in the habit of ripping apart democratic values will self-introspect on what they did in their term as members of Parliament. Those who contributed positively to the Parliament will be… pic.twitter.com/oPlxsYj6o8 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

