Elon Musk has graced the cover of Time magazine, with the writer of the article, Simon Shuster, describing the tech billionaire as a “Kingmaker”. This comes following his influence on US politics and various technological ventures. Musk’s involvement in helping Donald Trump’s return to power, his advocacy for cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, and his ventures with X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX have garnered significant attention. The cover story has sparked mixed reactions online. Some netizens applauded Musk for making history, pointing to his impact on media bias and political influence. Others criticised him for allegedly turning Twitter into a biased platform favouring Trump and Putin. A few even pointed to Musk’s personal life, including his failures as a father. Despite the divided response, Musk remains a polarising figure in global discourse. Donald Trump Administration: Tesla Owner Billionaire Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Share Their Blueprint for Government Reforms.

Elon Musk on Time Magazine Cover Page

People React Negatively to the Cover Page

Or we should just cancel your publication for supporting a #DomesticTerrorist. Bye! — Aron James (@JimAron6) November 21, 2024

Let’s ignore the fact that he turned Twitter in a garbage propaganda machine in favor of Trump and Putin, yes? https://t.co/T5k9nnIYVc — Helen Frost (@pjanicabezobyvi) November 21, 2024

Meanwhile Elon failed as a father https://t.co/zrDkClbAsq — Wealth Turtle 💰 🐢 (@wealth_turtle) November 21, 2024

Others Had Positive Things to Say

I’m not surprised Elon made it on the cover of Time magazine. He’s making history with everything from helping President Trump to DOGE, X and his rockets, etc.! — 🌻Lisa Diaz🌻 (@lcdiaz001) November 21, 2024

He exposed the media’s biased to towards the left of the general public. If the media was more balanced and representative of the people, he wouldn’t have had any news to report or any impact on the election. pic.twitter.com/oOGRhgXIpb — Richard Todaro, CFA (@TodaroRichard) November 21, 2024

