Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has been weaving style magic at Berlin for the premiere of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi is finally saying goodbye to the city. After a white gown and an ivory saree, the diva has now teased fans with some glowing pics that see her chilling in a bathtub and bathroom. In the saucy snaps, she could be seen wearing a mini dress with an coat as she bids adieu to Berlin. Alia Bhatt Opts for an Ivory White Saree With Sequin Details at Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Premiere in Berlin (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

