Team Brahmastra was in Hyderabad yesterday for the film’s press meet. Alia Bhatt opted for a pink salwar suit with customised ‘Baby on Board’ text printed on it. The actress was seen all smiles as she flaunted her outfit. Apart from that, it also had the text ‘Love’ embellished in gold on the outfit. Alia completed her look with statement earrings, kept her makeup minimal and a wavy hair-do. Alia Bhatt Flaunts Her Pregnancy Glow in a Floral Print Dress Paired With Jacket for Brahmastra Promotions (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt Looking Pretty In Pink

