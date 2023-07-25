Alia Bhatt is serving one fab look after another while promoting her next Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Talking on the same lines, while in Kolkata for promotions, the actress was seen slaying it in a red-pink colour block saree paired with strappy blouse. Not to miss, her silver oxidised earrings, subtle makeup, pink pout and bindi, which completed her overall look. Alia was accompanied with co-star Ranveer Singh at an event in Kolkata. Old Video of Ranveer Singh's Epic Fall Inside a Dhol Goes Viral With 'Dhindhora Baje Re' From RRKPK Playing in Backdrop - WATCH.

Alia Bhatt Looks Sexy In Desi Wear:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

