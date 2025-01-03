It’s BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s birthday today! Happy birthday, Jisoo! Kim Ji-soo, popularly known as Jisoo, was born on January 3, 1995. She turns 30 years old today. The K-pop star is not only celebrated for her skills, talent, and beauty but also for the major contributions she has made to the K-pop genre. Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK, which debuted in August 2016 under YG Entertainment, has since become a global star and icon. Along with her musical career, she has also explored acting. She is loved and admired not only by fans in South Korea but around the world as well. If you’re an ardent fan too, surely you’re looking for greetings to wish the star. Look no further. To help, we have curated a list of BLACKPINK Jisoo images, wallpapers, and wishes you can share. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Latest Post Has BLINKs All Excited, K-Pop Star Teases With Her Solo and Group’s Comeback in New Message to Fans (View Post).

Over the years, the K-pop star has delivered several hit songs with the BLACKPINK group like “Whistle,” “Boombayah,” “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream,” “Lovesick Girls,” and more. She is not just a multitalented star; Jisoo is also known as a fashion icon with her unique style and impeccable fashion sense. As her birthday approaches, fans are already buzzing with excitement. Surely, many have already begun sharing their love and birthday wishes for the star. As a tribute to the singer, we bring you Happy Birthday Jisoo images, Jisoo wallpapers, birthday wishes, greetings, and HBD photos that you can easily download for free online and share. ‘Newtopia’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Looks Stunning in NEW Stills From Her Upcoming Series Co-Starring Park Jung Min (View Pics).

Happy Birthday, Jisoo!

Jisoo Birthday Wishes

BLACKPINK Jisoo Birthday Greetings

Happy Birthday Jisoo Wallpapers

BLACKPINK Jisoo Birthday Images

The K-pop star is cherished and loved by fans across the globe. As she celebrates a new year and new beginnings in her life, we look forward to seeing more of the charming star in the years to come. On that note, here’s wishing Jisoo a very happy birthday!

