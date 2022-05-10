Lisa of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK is a multitalented star; she is an excellent performer and dancer; she has also made a splash on the catwalk. Lisa recently walked the runway for designer brand Celine and their Maison's Autumn/Winter 2022 fashion show, and she was appreciated for her stunning walk. Lisa recently took to Instagram after her runway success and posted some pictures that caught the attention of many, thanks to her sexy cut-out black dress. She is on holiday at the beach wearing an almost sheer black dress with cut-outs in the back. The dress also complemented her classic cap style. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Looks Adorable As She Pairs Floral Summer Dress With a Cap in Latest Instagram Pics.

