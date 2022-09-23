Lisa stealing the show with her voguish looks and stunning fashion! BLACKPINK's Lalisa kept it stylish in black corset top and red mini skirt as she raised the glam factor in recent Instagram post. Lisa accessorised her ensemble with dazzling earrings and neckpiece that amped up her OOTD perfectly! She exuded gorgeousness in the ravishing outfit that made the BLINKS go woah! View pics of the K-pop star who sizzled in the beautiful outfit. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Nails the All-Denim Look With Absolute Confidence; View Pics of Lalisa in Uber Chic Outfit

View Pics of BLACKPINK Lisa in Black Corset Top and Skirt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

