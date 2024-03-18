Prepare to be dazzled because Lisa, the lead singer of the Korean pop group Blackpink, just brought all the glam to an exclusive event! Lisa looked like a dream in a stunning black dress. The chic midi dress featured full sleeves, a side v-neck, and oh-so-gorgeous ruched detailing. To top off the look, Lisa rocked sleek black pumps, a dazzling diamond necklace, gold rings galore, diamond stud earrings, and a stunning gold Bulgari watch. Lisa opted for the signature Korean makeup style with a radiant, dewy base, a subtle winged liner, pink nude lip gloss, and shimmering pops around her eyes for that extra sparkle. As for her hair, she nailed it with a chic updo, framing her face flawlessly with wisps of loose strands and bangs. Elegant, classy, and oh-so-stunning—Lisa truly slayed the fashion game! Blackpink’s Lisa Takes Business Chic to New Heights With Her Stylish Outfit in Her Latest Outing (See Pics).

View Korean Band Blackpink’s Singer Lisa’s Pics and Video Here

