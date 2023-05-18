Sara Ali Khan has recently made her Cannes debut this year. On the first day of the event, she wore a white lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sara's second outfit is a black dress with shimmery gold embellishments. She shared her outfit deets on her Instagram handle with the caption, "France is to me the heroine in the romance of all the nations of all time.” The look styled by Tanvi Chemburkar added a glam quotient to the actor's second look at the film festival. Sara Ali Khan Meets Naomi Campbell! Bollywood Actress Poses With Supermodel at Cannes 2023 Party (View Viral Pic).

Check Sara Ali Khan's Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

