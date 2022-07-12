BTS' J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok is all set to release his upcoming title 'Arson' and his concept photos are sure to create a destruction! J-Hope burnt it all in blazing jumpsuit and made the ARMY go gaga over his exquisite concept and fiery look. No doubt, his burnt outfit and intense eyes roared louder than ever! 'Arson' is the double title song of 'Jack In The Box' and will be out on July 15 at 9:30 a.m. IST. J-Hope Looks Burning Hot in the Concept Photos for ‘Arson’ and Teaser Image for His Jack in the Box Album (View Pics)

Check Out BTS' J-Hope Burning It All in Fiery Jumpsuit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

