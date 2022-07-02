Fans can't get enough of BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' V, who featured at the Celine's Fashion Show in Paris recently! While both the K-pop stars looked amazing together, a video of Lisa having a cute interaction with V aka Kim went viral on social media. In the viral video, Lisa could be seen calling V as "Oppa" which took the internet by storm as netizens can't keep calm over this rare instance. See how the twitterati went gaga over the sweet interaction between the famous Korean duo. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Looks Gorgeous in All-Black Ensemble As She Appears for CELINE Men’s S/S 2023 Fashion Show in Paris! (View Pics)

Lisa calling v oppa my heart 💜🥹 I literally love these interactions i hope all idols can interact without the fear of rumours 💯✨#V#LISA#BTS#BLACKPINK#TAEHYUNGxCeline#LISAXCELINEpic.twitter.com/6PRLuCWiHt — 𝕶𝖍𝖚𝖘𝖍𝖎 💜🇮🇳 (@khushi_btsarmy_) June 27, 2022

Saw a post on fb saying Lisa called V "Oppa"? It is when they are getting photos. It is in this sequence. I cannot find the whole vid 😫 LALISA HUMAN CELINE#LISAatCelinePFW22#LISAXCELINE pic.twitter.com/VxYyeUl5rm — ppu3ppu3 (@lilisaaah) June 27, 2022

They are looking just awesome. Lisa invited V and Bo Gum to fly with her in private Jet. They are enjoying events, went to club and restaurants. It was heard that Lisa called V "Oppa". Kim Taehyung enjoying to the fullest. #KimTaehyungxCeline pic.twitter.com/C2SQd99Qo1 — Euphoria💜행복감 (@Euphori07710658) June 27, 2022

