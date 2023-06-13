BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, looks dapper in his latest pictures. On his way to the airport, Kim Taehyung was seen wearing a black graphic T-shirt. The K-Pop star styled the look with black shades and a trendy black backpack. Kim Taehyung serves major airport fashion goals in his look. "So cool and so handsome [sic]," a user commented on the viral picture. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Blonde Hair Look Photos: TaeTae Flaunts New Look, Pics and Videos of K-Pop Idol Go Viral.

Check Kim Taehyung's Airport Look Here:

Kim Taehyung looks so cool ❤️‍🔥 HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/ngdk0m19Ls — thv updates (@DailylofV) June 12, 2023

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung:

Kim Taehyung wearing scarfs since ages "a thread" pic.twitter.com/2H6h49zyFe — Moni/Chromatic▪️▫️◾◽◼️◻️⬛⬜ (@Moni_Butter) June 12, 2023

