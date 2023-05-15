One of the most handsome men in the world, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, left his fans excited with his latest public appearance. The 27-year-old flaunted his love for effortless yet on-point fashion as he was clicked at the airport by dozens of photographers. V, known for his love for loose silhouettes, which mostly includes oversized t-shirts and comfy lowers, was at it again in his latest airport look. The “Winter Bear” singer was dressed in baggy straight blue denim and a plain white t-shirt. He threw on an oversized black blazer and white sneakers to complete his airport look. Kim Taehyung, lovingly called TaeTae by his fans, also carried a customised Celine bag with his name ‘Taehyung’ written over it. Photos and videos of BTS V and Kim Taehyung posing and also occasionally interacting with nearby people have gone viral on social media. Kim Taehyung Airport Fashion: BTS V in Shorts, Velvet Winter Jacket and Dark Sunnies Is BIG MOOD (View Viral Pics & Video).

Breakdown of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Latest Airport Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS FASHION & RELATED++ (@bangtan_outfit)

Photos and Videos of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Latest Airport Look Going Viral

this kim taehyung came straight out of some k drama pic.twitter.com/O76LDRVk0V — *✧ (@taeteluv_) May 15, 2023

He Looks Irresistibly HOT!

kim taehyung, the man that you are pic.twitter.com/EVgmmeGA1T — taehyung thinker (@vanteficient) May 15, 2023

Too Cute (Read: Hot) For Words

He Is Kim Taehyung

He knows he is The Kim Taehyung 😌pic.twitter.com/Nh6HnpgLgJ — Jiya (@Iam_kths) May 15, 2023

