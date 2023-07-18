Gigi Hadid who was reportedly arrested for possession of Marijuana has been released on bail and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty on July 12 according to her representative. They further added that "Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license" and that her record is clear. The model soon went back to enjoying the rest of her vacation in Cayman, where she snapped sexy bikini pics and lounged on the beach with her friends. She shared a post of her time there where she also indulged in yummy food like oysters, chips and pizza. Gigi Hadid Released After Being Arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia in Cayman Islands, Model Faces No Charges – Reports.

Update on Gigi's Arrest

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.” https://t.co/R0wGFnaKA7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 18, 2023

