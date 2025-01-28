In a shocking incident in Florida, Roosevelt Elementary School principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan and teacher Karly Anderson were arrested for allegedly hosting a wild house party for over 100 underage kids. Reportedly, the party, held on January 19 at Hill-Brodigan's home, involved underage drinking, marijuana use, and even a medical emergency when one teen became heavily intoxicated. According to police reports, partygoers claimed Hill-Brodigan was fully aware of the activities and made no attempt to stop them. Both women now face charges of child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of minors while the Cocoa Beach Police Department is investigating the incident further. The Brevard County School District has placed both Hill-Brodigan and Anderson on administrative leave and is seeking a replacement for the principal. US Shocker: Florida Cop Crashes Patrol Car While Watching Porn on His Phone, Fired From Work After Body Cam Footage Surfaces.

Teacher, Principal Accused of Throwing Booze Party for 100 Teens in Florida

