It's Karwa Chauth today (October 24)! As per the ritual, married women fast for the long lives of their husbands. Every year, even Bollywood celebrates this festival with great enthusiasm. Ladies deck up in stylish clothes and break their day-long fast after seeing the moon. Well, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor every year organises Karwa Chauth celebrations at her place and this year was no different. Right from Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, Padmini Kolhapure, B-town beauties arrive at Sunita's house in style. Check out the early birds below. Karwa Chauth 2021: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Pretty in Red As She Decks Up To Celebrate the Indian Festival! (View Pic).

Mira Rajput in a Stunning Pink Printed Outfit!

Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rima Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain Smile for Paparazzi!

Rima Jain, Anissa Malhotra (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Padmini Kolhapure With Daughter-in-Law Shaza Morani!

Padmini Kolhapure, Shaza Morani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

