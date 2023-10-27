Malaika Arora's latest reel on Instagram is perfect festive inspiration. With Karwa Chauth and Diwali approaching, the actress' look in desi wear with gajra, heavily embellished blouse and red bangles is what you need to stand out fashion-wise from the crowd. We simply love every detail of Malaika's ethnic ensemble, as right from the gold jewellery to the makeup, everything is very much in-sync with each other. Indeed, she looks beautiful in the stunning attire. Have a look! Karwa Chauth Sargi Thali Items: Meaning, Significance of Sargi – List of Food Items One Can Eat Before Observing Karva Chauth Vrat 2023.

Malaika Arora Looks Mesmerising:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

