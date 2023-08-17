Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen taking a stroll together in Croatia, where they also met up with Jeff Bezos, his wife Lauren Sanchez and Usher. Katy was dressed in a stylish white dress paired with sandals and shades, while Orlando wore eggshell white work vest and matching shorts, with a t-shirt inside. Usher wore a printed t-shirt with white pants. And Lauren was seen in a stylish green skirt with black sleeveless top. Jeff opted for a simple blue t-shirt and white jeans. Pics of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Sharing a Kiss During Wimbledon Championships Go Viral.

View Katy & Orlando's Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

