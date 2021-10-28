She loves flaunting her derriere – it's no hidden secret. And we don't blame her. After all, if you've got it, flaunt it. American supermodel Kendall Jenner channelised her inner Corpse Bride to rule the Halloween 2021 season. The 25-year-old took to Instagram to share a few snaps flaunting her racy Halloween costume, and oh, boy, she looks hot as hell. Kendall gave Tim Burton's Corpse Bride a whole new meaning in white lace lingerie set with a long bridal veil, high heels and gloves.

Check Out Kendall Jenner's Halloween 2021 Costume:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

