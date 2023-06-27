Kylie Jenner definitely knows her way around fashion. She always ups the game with her effortless looks. She recently shared some pictures for her Insta fam where she is seen posing in a backyard. Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share new pics of herself looking gorgeous in a stylish summer outfit. The entrepreneur wore a white crop top with wide-leg blue jeans. She looked super cute as she posed in contrast to the green background. 'a happy monday [sic]', she captioned her post. Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Stylish Ensemble: Rocking a Trendy Jacket, Side-Cut Skirt, and Super Cool Sneakers in Mirror Selfie (View Pic).

Kylie Jenner Flaunting Her Smile

Kylie Jenner Summer Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner Instagram Pics

Kylie Jenner Summer Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner Posed in a White Top and Blue Jeans

Kylie Jenner Summer Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)