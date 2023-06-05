Malaika Arora never fails to amaze fans with her drop-dead gorgeous looks. We can blindly trust this B-town diva can be trusted for her fashion choices. She adds a bold twist to our mundane Monday. Recently, Malaika shared a throwback picture of her in white top and thigh-high slit skirt and we simply can't stop praising her. Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Malaika Arora is HOTNESS Personified in her White Aadnevik Lacy Gown (View Pics).

Check Out Theses Oh-So-Glamourous Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)