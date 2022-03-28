Timothée Chalamet’s Oscars 2022 fashion has left everyone absolutely amazed. He showed up at the event in Louis Vuitton’s 2022 spring womenswear collection. But popular Indian television actor Nakuul Mehta feels that Chalamet’s look for the gala affair is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic style in the film Ram Jaane.

Shah Rukh Khan vs Timothée Chalamet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)