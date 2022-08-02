Alia Bhatt is a force to reckon with! Be it at the cinemas or slaying it fashion wise, the mom-to-be has always been fab. Now, talking about her latest OOTD during Darlings promotions, she literally opted for something expected. As the lady chose an oversized black coat which she paired with distressed denim, serving a great maternity style. Not to miss, her gelled hairdo and hoop earrings. Check it out below. Alia Bhatt's Passionate Reply When Asked About Working During Pregnancy Should Not Be Missed! (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt's OOTD:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

