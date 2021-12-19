Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to impress. Be it acting or fashion, she's fabulous in both departments. Having said that, we've got our hands on PC's latest style gem at The Matrix Resurrections premiere in San Francisco, and boy she once again nailed it with her dressing. For the Saturday (December 18) night, the actress who plays Sati in the film was seen in a shiny off-shoulder thigh-high slit dramatic gown. Even her makeup and hair game seemed perfect. Superb is the word!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra FC (@_priyanka_fc)

Here's a Closer Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra FC (@_priyanka_fc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)