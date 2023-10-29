Priyanka Chopra set a stunning fashion statement in a floral white saree accented with striking black borders. The actress, known for her role in Citadel, paired this elegant outfit with a glamorous makeup look, featuring a bold red lipstick that added a touch of sophistication. Enhancing her attire, she adorned a shimmering diamond necklace, exuding grace and elegance. Opting for a classic hairstyle, Chopra wore her hair down in a mid-partition, completing the look with finesse. Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Embracing Motherhood: ‘It’s Extremely Scary, but the Greatest Thing I’ve Ever Done’.

See Priyanka Chopra's Picture Here:

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

