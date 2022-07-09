Shamshera's jodi Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are making sure that they make the right noise. As ahead of the film's release, Yash Raj Films dropped new set to photos of the leads and they are too hot to handle. In the clicks, while RK can be seen in a colourful attire, Vaani, on the other hand, looks ah-mazing in a cut-out dress. Not to miss, their chemistry! Shamshera Song Fitoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor Kiss, Cuddle and Romance Underwater in This Love Track (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

