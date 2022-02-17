Tom Holland and Zendaya have just become the IT couple in town. The two are often setting couple goals for everyone, be it their outings or their brewing romance. The two stepped out together to make a stylish entry at the grand premiere of Uncharted in New York. Zendaya made heads turn in a black dress while Holland looked dapper in a grey suit. With matching masks and twinning in black shoes, the two made everyone notice them.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vale ♡ (@sweetomh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)