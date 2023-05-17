After Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, actress Urvashi Rautela showed up on the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival in style. The Bollywood beauty impressed us with her sexy attire as she sported a flurry pink gown but her golden crocodile-shaped neckpiece was the highlight. Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar Walks the Red Carpet in White Off-Shoulder Couture Gown (View Pics).

Urvashi Rautela's Cannes 2023 Red Carpet Look

I love Urvashi Rautela’s crocodile necklace for the Cannes film festival! pic.twitter.com/6XIK73Yitg — nirvaan. (@nirvaanrajpreet) May 16, 2023

