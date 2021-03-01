Rosamund Pike In Tulle Gown With Boots! YAAS QUEEN

We Care A Lot about this bold look on #GoldenGlobes nominee Rosamund Pike. pic.twitter.com/1i8RdxutfG — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta's Floral Masterpiece

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

Sarah Paulson in Prada

Sarah Paulson looks elegant in Prada for the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/j4p3sdXb0t — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 1, 2021

Kristen Wiig in Prada

Kristen Wiig in Prada at the #GoldenGlobes. A LOT MORE later on our site. pic.twitter.com/KVJpce1c3r — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 1, 2021

Nicole Kidman in Louis Vuitton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Elle Fanning in Gucci Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning)

Kaley Cuoco in Shiny Oscar de la Renta Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Gal Gadot in This Chic Attire for The Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

