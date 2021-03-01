Rosamund Pike In Tulle Gown With Boots! YAAS QUEEN
We Care A Lot about this bold look on #GoldenGlobes nominee Rosamund Pike. pic.twitter.com/1i8RdxutfG
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta's Floral Masterpiece
Sarah Paulson in Prada
Sarah Paulson looks elegant in Prada for the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/j4p3sdXb0t
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 1, 2021
Kristen Wiig in Prada
Kristen Wiig in Prada at the #GoldenGlobes. A LOT MORE later on our site. pic.twitter.com/KVJpce1c3r
— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 1, 2021
Nicole Kidman in Louis Vuitton
Elle Fanning in Gucci Gown
Kaley Cuoco in Shiny Oscar de la Renta Gown
Gal Gadot in This Chic Attire for The Event
