India celebrates the 77th Army Day on January 15, with Pune hosting the Army Day Parade for the first time, marking a departure from the traditional New Delhi venue. The parade commemorates the day in 1949 when Field Marshal KM Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief. The shift to Pune follows a trend that started in 2023 when the parade was held in Bengaluru, signifying the Army's nationwide engagement with regions rich in military history. This year’s parade in Pune, at the Bombay Engineer Group Centre, Khadki, promises to showcase the evolving capabilities of the Indian Army. The event highlights inclusivity, technological innovation, and a deep connection with the nation’s citizens. The live streaming of the Army Day Parade 2025 can be accessed from 8 am onwards on the Indian Army’s social media channels and the "ADP 2025" app. Viewers can also tune in on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to watch the parade online. Army Day 2025 Date in India: Know Significance of the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

Army Day Parade 2025 Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)