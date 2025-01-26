Australia Day 2025, observed on January 26, celebrates the nation’s history, diversity, and achievements. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended warm greetings to Australians, calling for unity and reflecting on the country’s journey. Other leaders joined in acknowledging the contributions of citizens while encouraging discussions on past injustices toward Indigenous Australians. Events organised by the Australia Day Council highlighted national accomplishments, cultural diversity, and reconciliation efforts. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also sent heartfelt wishes, underscoring strong ties between India and Australia. The day, which marks the 1788 landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove, continues to be a moment for both celebration and reflection, fostering a deeper understanding of Australia’s evolving identity. Australia Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Marks the Landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Harbour.

Australia Day 2025

Happy Australia Day everyone! pic.twitter.com/ug3ljBpdzE — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) January 26, 2025

Happy Australia Day 🇦🇺 from the Shire pic.twitter.com/rIKTMe1MoY — Scott Morrison (@ScoMo30) January 26, 2025

Happy Australia Day! There’s no better way to celebrate than by getting out on the harbour—retracing the steps of the first New Australians—and then welcoming the newest citizens to this wonderful country that I’m so grateful to call home. pic.twitter.com/qzVNkW6CjW — Tony Abbott (@HonTonyAbbott) January 26, 2025

To be an Australian is to have won the lottery of life, and we have every reason to be patriotic and proud. Have a very Happy Australia Day, everyone 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/bBf8PbO6hR — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) January 26, 2025

S Jaishankar Sends Warm Wishes on Australia Day 2025

Warm greetings to my friend FM @SenatorWong, the Government and the people of Australia on Australia Day. Appreciate the steady growth in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership benefitting our people and promoting peace and prosperity in the Indo - Pacific. 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 https://t.co/UD2val1AfU pic.twitter.com/Jhu5vwMFZD — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 26, 2025

