Australia Day 2025, observed on January 26, celebrates the nation’s history, diversity, and achievements. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended warm greetings to Australians, calling for unity and reflecting on the country’s journey. Other leaders joined in acknowledging the contributions of citizens while encouraging discussions on past injustices toward Indigenous Australians. Events organised by the Australia Day Council highlighted national accomplishments, cultural diversity, and reconciliation efforts. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also sent heartfelt wishes, underscoring strong ties between India and Australia. The day, which marks the 1788 landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove, continues to be a moment for both celebration and reflection, fostering a deeper understanding of Australia’s evolving identity. Australia Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Marks the Landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Harbour.

Australia Day 2025

S Jaishankar Sends Warm Wishes on Australia Day 2025

