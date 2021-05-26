Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, MEA S Jaishankar among others extended greetings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Buddha Purnima is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. The eternal message of peace, brotherhood and compassion bestowed by Lord Buddha continues to inspire humanity across the globe.

Buddha Purnima 2021 Wishes:

President Ram Nath Kovind Extended Buddha Purnima 2021 greetings

Buddha Purnima greetings to everyone. The teachings of Lord Buddha show us the path of liberation from suffering. Let us follow the path of wisdom, compassion & service shown by the Buddha and get rid of COVID-19 through our collective resolve & concerted efforts. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 26, 2021

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also greeted people on Buddha Purnima 2021:

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima. Gautam Buddha’s teachings of compassion, tolerance and social justice continue to guide us. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 26, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended Buddha Purnima 2021 Greetings

BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar greeted people on Buddha Purnima:

Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. The teachings of Lord Buddha are universal, guiding us all since time immemorial. May Lord Buddha's blessings always be with us.#BuddhaPurnima pic.twitter.com/yHDU1MJsyc — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) May 26, 2021

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Wishes on Buddha Purnima 2021:

