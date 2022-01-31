From drool-worthy treats to homes adorned in red colour, Chinese New Year is knocking on the doors. In China, you’ll hear it being called 'chunjie' or Spring Festival. Hua people welcome spring and what it brings along. The celebration is all about planting, harvests, new beginnings, and praying to ancestors and deities for good luck and prosperity. To enjoy the festival of joy and happiness, we have curated eye-catching Chinese Lunar Year 2022 Wallpaper, wishes, greetings, festive quotes and images for Facebook and telegram. Lucky Fruits For Chinese New Year 2022: From Sugarcanes To Apples, 5 Fruits That Will Boost Your Wealth And Attract Good Luck And Chi Energy.

Chinese New Year 2022 Messages

Chinese New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Images With CNY Wish Reads: Open Your Windows To Allow Good Luck To Come Inside, Light Up the Lanterns With New Hopes and Aspirations. Happy Chinese New Year!

Year Of The Tiger 2022 Greetings

Chinese New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

HD Wallpaper With Quote Reads: Gong Xi Fa Cha! Wishing You a Prosperous Chinese New Year 2022.

Happy Chinese New Year 2022 Quotes

Chinese New Year 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Chinese Lunar Year 2022 Greeting Reads: May This New Year Bring All of Us Affluence in Health and Wealth. Happy Lunar New Year!

Happy Spring Festival Sayings

Chinese New Year 2022 Wallpaper (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: May the Divine Blessings, Good Health, Prosperity, and Virtues Never Cease for You! Happy Chinese New Year!

Chinese New Year 2022 Thoughts

Chinese New Year 2022 Thoughts (File Image)

Telegram Message Reads: Let’s Go off the Demons and Move On With the Dreams. It’s Time To Start Another Year and Another Set of Opportunities. Happy Chinese New Year 2022!

