Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Christmas 2024 greetings to citizens on Wednesday, December 25. "Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity," PM Modi wrote on X. Along with his post, he shared a video of Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in Delhi on Tuesday. PM Modi attended the event and interacted with key leaders of the Christian community. Merry Christmas 2024 Wishes: Nitin Gadkari, Sharad Pawar and Other Leaders Extend Christmas Greetings to Citizens.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Merry Christmas 2024

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity. Here are highlights from the Christmas programme at CBCI… pic.twitter.com/5HGmMTKurC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2024

