Dagdusheth Ganpati is one of the famous Ganpati pandals in Pune that is visited by lakhs of revelers on Ganesh Chaturthi. Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir will celebrate Anant Chaturdashi 2022 on September 9, Friday, by taking out the procession of the iconic Ganpati idol through 'Shri Swanandesh' chariot. So, if you're looking forward to witnessing the grand procession of Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Maha Visarjan Sohla, you've ended up at the right place. Watch Dagdusheth Ganpati Visarjan 2022 live streaming online by clicking here. You can also watch the live telecast of Anant Chaturdashi 2022 celebrations below. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Video of Ganeshotsav Celebrations at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune

Live Streaming from Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir

