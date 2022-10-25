Dailyhunt Sharad Samman 2022- The Second Season ended in a grand way as the Durga Puja felicitation was done across the length and breadth of West Bengal. In this festive season, 41 Durga Pujas were felicitated. Some of the notable felicitated Durga Puja from Kolkata were:

1) 21 Pally Ballygunge 2) Tridhara 3) Ballygunge Cultural Association 4) Tala Pratyay 5) Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha. Some of the notable, Durga Puja from WB's district were 1) Keota Ujjal Sangha (Chinsurah, Hooghly district WB) 2) Asansol Rabindranagar Durga Puja Samiti,(Asansol, West Burdwan ) 3) Bhamuria Bathaneswar Durga Puja Committee (Purulia, WB) 4) Jambuni Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee

(Birbhum District, WB) 5) Sunmoon Star Association, Lock Factory Road (Howrah). At Keota Ujjal Sangha Durga Puja Committee felicitation was done to the running MLA from Hooghly district Shri Asit Majumdar, who was associated with this Durga Puja Club. Here are photos of some memorable moments from the event along with the Durga Puja list.

Dailyhunt Sharad Samman 2022 Ceremony (Photo Credits: File Image)

