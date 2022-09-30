The DailyHunt Autumn Honors 2022 enters its second year. In the first year the number of awards was 10 and was limited to Kolkata. However, in 2022 DailyHunt Sharad Samman will be given to 40 Durga Puja committees. Out of these 20 puja committees will be selected within Kolkata. The remaining 20 puja committees will be elected from 10 districts of West Bengal. The list of that district includes – North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Purulia, Nadia, Birbhum and East Medinipur etc etc. Durga Puja 2022 Dates in Kolkata: When Is Subho Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami? Get Day-Wise Pujo Chart and Full Calendar.

