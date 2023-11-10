Embracing the spirit of Dhanteras 2023, actress Krystle D'Souza welcomed prosperity into her life by bringing home a new BMW. The auspicious occasion was captured in a video that she shared, offering fans a glimpse of the joyous moment. D'Souza, known for her on-screen charisma, celebrated the festival with the significant addition of the luxury car, symbolising good fortune and abundance. Dhanteras 2023 Wishes, Greetings and Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Photos and Wallpapers To Share on the First Day of Diwali 'Dhanatrayodashi'.

Watch Krystl D'Souza's Dhanteras Buy Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

