Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It aims at raising awareness about saving energy to help nature. The first Earth Hour event was held in Sydney, Australia, on March 31, 2007. This year, Earth Hour 2022 is observed on March 26. Here’s a collection of inspirational quotes to encourage people to save energy and eventually help nature. The list also includes Happy Earth Hour 2022 images, HD wallpapers, wishes and greetings to celebrate this important day.

We Won’t Have a Society if We Destroy the Environment. – Margaret Mead

What Is the Use of a House if You Haven’t Got a Tolerable Planet to Put It On? ― Henry David Thoreau

A Nation That Destroys Its Soils Destroys Itself. Forests Are the Lungs of Our Land, Purifying the Air and Giving Fresh Strength to Our People. ― Franklin D. Roosevelt

The Environment Is Where We All Meet; Where We All Have a Mutual Interest; It Is the One Thing All of Us Share. -Lady Bird Johnson

The Earth Is What We All Have in Common. —Wendell Berry

He That Plants Trees Loves Others Beside Himself. -Thomas Fuller

Earth Provides Enough to Satisfy Every Man’s Needs, but Not Every Man’s Greed. ― Mahatma Gandhi

Trees Are Earth’s Endless Effort to Speak to the Listening Heaven. -Rabindranath Tagore

