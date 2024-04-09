Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, according to Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam of Kashmir. This comes after witness reports of seeing the Shawaal moon have been documented in the Union Territory. On the occasion, the the Grand Mufti offered congratulations to the people of J&K and wished for peace and prosperity in the region. “I felicitate the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Eid and pray to Almighty Allah that this auspicious occasion be the harbinger of peace and prosperity for the entire J&K”, the top cleric was cited saying by Kashmir Life. Eid 2024 Wishes: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan Extend Eid-Ul-Fitr Greetings.

Eid 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow: Grand Mufti pic.twitter.com/NHcyGjZYsU — The Asian News Hub (@AsianNewsHub) April 9, 2024

Shawal moon sighted, #Eid to be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow: Kashmir's Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

