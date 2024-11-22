The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has declared 2 and 3 December 2024 as official paid holidays for all private sector employees in the UAE. The announcement is part of the nationwide celebrations marking the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, commemorating the country’s union and progress. In a statement, MoHRE extended heartfelt congratulations to the UAE’s wise leadership, citizens, and residents, emphasizing the spirit of unity and pride that Eid Al Etihad symbolises. PM Narendra Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hold Meeting at Hyderabad House, Discussions To Focus on India-UAE Bilateral Ties (See Pics).

4-Day Break for Private Sector Employees as Paid Holiday Announced for 2 Days

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that 2 and 3 December 2024 will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE in celebration of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad. On this occasion, MoHRE extends its sincere congratulations… — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) November 22, 2024

