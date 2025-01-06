Epiphany, also called Three Kings’ Day or Day of Los Reyes, is an important celebration for Christians around the globe. While Christmas may be over, the festivities do not end there. Epiphany is celebrated 12 days after Christmas as it marks the important event of the three wise kings following the star in the sky to locate baby Jesus after his birth. The period between Christmas and Three Kings’ Day is called the 12 days of Christmas. The festival is celebrated in many parts of Europe and in several other countries around the world. In some traditions, the day is celebrated as Little Christmas. On this day, families get together and enjoy gifts, meals, and special treats. It is also common tradition to share heartfelt messages. To help, we have curated a list of Epiphany 2025 wishes, greetings, quotes, images, messages, and wallpapers. Epiphany 2025 Date: When Is Three Kings' Day? Know Significance of the Day That Marks the Visit of the Magi to Infant Jesus.

Epiphany Wishes

Epiphany Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Epiphany Greetings

Epiphany Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Epiphany Images

Epiphany Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Epiphany Messages

Epiphany Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)